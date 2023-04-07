Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Market Cap of $998.89 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $8.61 or 0.00030810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $998.89 million and $76.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025423 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018739 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003502 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,959.76 or 0.99995555 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.81920589 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $66,771,504.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

