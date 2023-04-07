Ethereum Market Capitalization Hits $223.93 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $223.93 billion and approximately $344.92 million worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,858.96 or 0.06648391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00039465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

