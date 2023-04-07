Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Volume Hits $580.48 Million

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $540.75 billion and $580.48 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27,961.00 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00445443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00127792 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,339,562 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.