Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Volume Hits $580.48 Million

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $540.75 billion and $580.48 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27,961.00 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00445443 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00127792 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030382 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000575 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,339,562 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
