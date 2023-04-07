Ultra One Day Volume Reaches $3.58 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $96.49 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,961.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00445443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00127792 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030382 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00040506 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000575 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002952 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30661326 USD and is up 9.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,824,494.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

