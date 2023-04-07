Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Wedbush

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wedbush to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.50 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.56 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

