Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target to $16.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.80. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 43.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

