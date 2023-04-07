Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.36.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.