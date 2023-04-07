Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 3.5 %

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 168,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.