Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Raymond James

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $115.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

