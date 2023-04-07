Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $167.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WM opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.87.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $209,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 19.3% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

