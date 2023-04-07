Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.16.

NYSE:RSI opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $75,650.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,650.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,084. Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

