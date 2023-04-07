Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.27.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

