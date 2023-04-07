QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. QCR has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. Analysts predict that QCR will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Bates purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $98,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Kay Bates purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $98,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,734 shares of company stock worth $79,106. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in QCR by 86.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in QCR by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in QCR by 523.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

