Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Raymond James

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

LKFN stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading

