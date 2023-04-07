Stifel Nicolaus Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $90.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.09.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $107.97.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

