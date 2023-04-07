NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

