Raymond James Trims Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Target Price to $18.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $592.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,171,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 92,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,061,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 231,045 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.