MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by New Street Research to Neutral

New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. New Street Research currently has $1,350.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,384.44.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,245.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,193.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,007.72. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,329.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

