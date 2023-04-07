Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at BTIG Research

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Freeline Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %
Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
