UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Raymond James

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $104.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s current price.

UMBF has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $99.19.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $39,917.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

