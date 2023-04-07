Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $535.00 at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of COST opened at $485.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

