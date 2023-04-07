Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT Lowered to $18.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $592.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,171,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 92,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 82,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,061,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 231,045 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

