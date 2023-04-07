Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT Lowered to $18.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $592.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.
Old Second Bancorp Company Profile
Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.
