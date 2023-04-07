McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $320.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $282.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.87. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $284.98.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

