Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $29.72 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

