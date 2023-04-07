Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $183.36 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $197.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.10.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

