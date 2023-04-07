Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 415,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.02.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

