Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes $249,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 195.30 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.87 and its 200-day moving average is $183.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

