Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HERO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile
The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
