Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Fabrinet Trading Down 8.6 %

Insider Activity

FN opened at $102.62 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.89.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading

