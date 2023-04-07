Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,336,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $194.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.43. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

