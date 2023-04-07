Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $186.49 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $188.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.03.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

