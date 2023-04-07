4,890 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $51.93 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

