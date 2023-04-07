18,375 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 597.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.4% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

