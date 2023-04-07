iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

