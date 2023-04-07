Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 89,428 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 283,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

