Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 51 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 44.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $657.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.71. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $259.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.