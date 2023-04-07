Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prologis by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $134,276,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

PLD stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

