Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 124,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBML stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.