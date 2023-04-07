Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $361,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IBMM opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

