International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,539 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Up 0.9 %

IP stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

