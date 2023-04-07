Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 892 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,057,000 after buying an additional 1,225,389 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $88.63 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

