Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 3,461 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FINX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $159,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

