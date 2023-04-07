Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

