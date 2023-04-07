Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $312,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Regions Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 308,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 299,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.26.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RF opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

