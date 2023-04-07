Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Exponent by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exponent

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

