Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COLB. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

COLB opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

