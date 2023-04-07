Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 644,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 340,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,011,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,393,800. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

