First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FSFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

