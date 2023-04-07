3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after acquiring an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

