NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NBTB. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NBTB stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.07). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,146. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

